COVID-19 infections top 322,000; deaths nearing 6,000 mark

THE DEPARTMENT of Health (DoH) reported 3,190 coronavirus (COVID-19) infections on Sunday, bringing the total to 322,497.

The death toll rose by 100 to 5,776, while recoveries increased by 18,065 to 273,079, it said in a bulletin.

There were 43,642 active cases, 85.4% of which were mild, 9.2% did not show symptoms, 1.7% were severe, and 3.8% were critical.

Metro Manila had the highest number of new cases with 1,279, followed by Rizal with 212, Laguna with 147, Cavite with 146 and Bulacan with 122.

Of the new deaths, 36 came from Metro Manila, 28 from the Calabarzon region, nine from Western Visayas, seven from Central Visayas, and five from the Bicol region, the agency said.

Central Luzon reported three new deaths, while Eastern Visayas, the Davao region and Caraga reported two each.

The Ilocos region, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Mimaropa and Cordillera Administrative Region reported one death each. More than 3.6 million people have been tested for the disease, DoH said.

Meanwhile, Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said that the government might allow more young people to leave their homes during the lockdown.

People below 21 years old and above 60 years old must stay home under current lockdown measures.

“We will review the adjustments to the age limits,” Mr. Lopez told ABS-CBN Teleradyo on Saturday. “We will not say that all those below 18 will be allowed, but it may be graduated.”

Like the reopening of the economy, young people allowed outside would be gradual, Mr. Lopez said, adding that more people might be allowed to leave their homes during the holidays. Mr. Lopez, a member of the government’s COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) national inter-agency task force, said people aged 18 to 21 and more than 60 have been allowed to go to work. The Department of Trade and Industry has been allowing more businesses to increase their capacities. Restaurants have been allowed to increase their dine-in capacity, depending on local government rules. — Jenina P. Ibañez