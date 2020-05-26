COVID-19 infections rose to 14,669 — DoH

THE Department of Health (DoH) reported 350 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the total to 14,669.

The death toll rose to 886 after 13 more patients died, it said in a bulletin. Eighty-nine more patients have gotten well, bringing the total recoveries to 3,412, it added.

DoH said 2,420 of those infected were health care workers, 1,163 of whom have recovered and 31 died.

The local infection rate has “stabilized a bit,” Takeshi Nishijima, regional office technical officer at the World Health Organization Western Pacific said at an online news briefing.

“We are hoping that it will decrease in the future, but for that I think we need to be prepared to continue what we do right now,” he said.

Filipinos should continue to practice physical distancing, cough etiquette, frequent washing of hands and stay at home, he added.

Based on the DoH COVID-19 tracker website, 277,916 people have been tested — 21,154 positive and 256,762 negative results. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas









