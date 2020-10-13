COVID-19 infections nearing 345,000 as deaths rise to 6,372

THE DEPARTMENT of Health (DoH) reported 1,990 coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the total to 344,713.

The death toll rose by 40 to 6,372, while recoveries increased by 327 to 293,383, it said in a bulletin.

There were 44,958 active cases, 84.2% of which were mild, 10.6% did not show symptoms, 1.7% were severe, and 3.4% were critical.

Metro Manila reported the highest number of new cases with 580, followed by Cavite with 114, Rizal with 105, Laguna with 100 and Misamis Oriental with 94. The agency said 92% of the new cases occurred in the past two weeks.

Of the new deaths, 13 came from Western Visayas, 10 from the Calabarzon region, and three each from the Cordillera Administrative Region, Caraga, and Metro Manila, DoH said. The Ilocos region and Soccsksargen reported two deaths each, while Bicol, Northern Mindanao and Davao reported one each. One migrant Filipino also died. More than 3.9 million people have been tested for COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019), the agency said. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas