COVID-19 infections nearing 335,000

THE DEPARTMENT of Health (DoH) reported 2,996 coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the total to 334,770.

The death toll rose by 83 to 6,152, while recoveries increased by 1,045 to 275,307, it said in a bulletin.

There are now 53,311 active cases, 85.8% of which are mild, 9.9% did not show symptoms, 1.4% were severe and 3% were critical.

Metro Manila had the most reported cases for Friday at 1,094, followed by Cavite with 282, Batangas with 166, Iloilo with 152, and Laguna with 147.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) issued a new resolution on Friday that will allow dive establishments in selected areas such as Batangas that under general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) to accept recreational divers from areas under GCQ or MGCQ. The Department of Tourism will be tasked with creating guidelines for this.

Areas currently under a GCQ are Metro Manila, Batangas, Tacloban City, Bacolod City, Iloilo City, and Iligan City, while the rest of the country is under MGCQ except for Lanao Del Sur which is under a strict Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine. — Gillian M. Cortez