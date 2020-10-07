COVID-19 infections nearing 330,000, with almost 6,000 deaths

THE DEPARTMENT of Health (DoH) reported 2,825 coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the total to 329,637.

The death toll rose by 60 to 5,925, while recoveries increased by 437 to 273,723, it said in a bulletin.

There were 49,989 active cases, 85.9% of which were mild, 9.4% did not show symptoms, 1.5% were severe and 3.3% were critical.

Metro Manila reported the highest number of new cases with 1,031, followed by Cavite with 243, Batangas with 238, Bulacan with 173 and Rizal with 159.

Of the new deaths, 23 came from Metro Manila, 12 from the Calabarzon region, 8 from Western Visayas, six from Central Luzon and three from Davao.

Cagayan Valley, Northern Mindanao and the Caraga region each reported two new deaths, while the Bicol region had one. The new cases also included one returning migrant Filipino. More than 3.7 million people have been tested for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), DoH said.

In a separate statement, the agency said 21 duplicates had been removed from the case tally, while 14 cases tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths.

It said 12 laboratories had failed to submit their data to the COVID-19 Repository System on Oct. 6.

The coronavirus has sickened 36.1 million and killed 1.1 million people worldwide, according to the Worldometers website, citing various sources including data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

More than 27 million people have recovered from the virus, it said.

It added that active cases stood at 7.9 million, 1% of which or 67,829 were either serious or critical, according to the website.

The United States had the most infections at 7.7 million, followed by India with 6.8 million and Brazil with 5 million. The US also had the most deaths at 215,836, Brazil had 147,571 and India had 104,591. — Charmaine A. Tadalan