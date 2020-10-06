COVID-19 infections nearing 327,000, with 5,865 deaths — DoH

THE DEPARTMENT of Health (DOH) reported 2,093 coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the total to 326,833.

The death toll rose to 5,865 after 25 more patients died, while recoveries increased by 209 to 273,313, it said in a bulletin. Metro Manila had the most new cases 557, followed by Cavite with 253 and Iloilo with 166. There are 47,655 active cases in the country.

The Philippines had been logging fewer than 3,000 cases a day except for Oct. 4 and Sept. 28.

The agency on Monday said the average new cases daily had gone down to 2,400 from about 3,000. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire traced this to improved government response.

She cited more workers for contact tracing and new strategies to find active cases and surveillance.

The Philippines has been in the top 20 countries with the most number of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) cases. — Charmaine A. Tadalan