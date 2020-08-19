COVID-19 infections nearing 174,000 as death toll hits 2,795

THE Department of Health (DoH) reported 4,650 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the total to 173,774.

The death toll rose by 111 to 2,795 while recoveries increased by 716 to 113,481, it said in a bulletin.

There were 57,498 active cases, 91.4% of which were mild, 6.5% did not show symptoms, 0.9% were severe and 1.2% were critical, the agency said.

Of the new cases 3,092 came from Metro Manila, 249 from Cavite, 194 from Laguna, 189 from Rizal and 136 from Bulacan, DoH said.

Fifty-two of the new deaths came from Metro Manila, 29 from Central Visayas, 11 from the Calabarzon region, six from Central Luzon, four each from the Zamboanga Peninsula and repatriates, two from Western Visayas, and one each from Bicol, Davao, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

More than 1.9 million individuals have been tested for the virus, DoH said. The new cases came from tests done by 97 out of 105 licensed laboratories, it added.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte this week relaxed the lockdown in Manila and nearby cities and provinces despite a fresh surge in coronavirus infections. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas










