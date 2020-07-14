COVID-19 infections near 60,000 — DoH

THE Department of Health (DoH) reported 634 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the total to 57,545. The death toll rose to 1,603 after six more patients died, while recoveries increased by 88 to 20,459, it said in a bulletin.

There were now 35,483 active cases, the agency said.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario S. Vergeire said 302 of the new cases were reported in the past three days, while 332 were reported late.

DoH said 95 duplicates had been removed from the infection tally, two of which were previously reported as deaths.

Also on Tuesday, Ms. Vergeire clarified that she had not contradicted Cabinet Secretary Karlo Alexei B. Nograles, who on Sunday told DZBB radio home quarantine was being discouraged to contain the virus.

Ms. Vergeire, who on Monday said home quarantine was still allowed as long as health protocols were followed, said her statement complemented what the Cabinet secretary said.

“The goal of course is to reduce the risk of community transmission and we do this by making sure that confirmed cases are isolated and not in contact with anyone else in the community,” she said in a separate statement.

“We have to ensure that said cases are isolated either through strict home quarantine (emphasizing again the requirement for its conduct) or isolation at temporary treatment and monitoring facilities,” she added. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas









