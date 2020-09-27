COVID-19 infections hit 304,226; more Filipinos come home

THE Department of Health DoH) reported 2,995 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infections on Sunday, bringing the total to 304,226.

The death toll rose by 60 to 5,344, while recoveries increased by 19,630 to 252,510, it said in a bulletin.

There were 46,372 active cases, 86% of which were mild, 8.8% did not show symptoms, 1.6% were severe and 3.7% were critical.

Metro Manila reported the highest number of new cases with 1,065, followed by Cavite with 297, Bulacan with 180, Batangas with 157 and Laguna with 143, the agency said.

Of the new deaths, 29 came from Metro Manila, six from the Calabarzon region, five from the Caraga region, four from Northern Mindanao, and three each from Central Luzon, Central Visayas and the Davao region, DoH said.

Bicol and Soccsksargen reported two each while Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Mimaropa reported one each. More than 3.4 million individuals have been tested for COVID-19, DOH said.

Meanwhile, 317 migrant Filipinos workers from Lebanon arrived at the weekend amid a coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

This was the fifth DFA-chartered repatriation flight from Lebanon since June 2020 and the 50th chartered flight since it began its repatriation efforts in February 2020, it said in a statement on Saturday night.

The returning workers would undergo a 14-day quarantine, it said..

This brings the total beneficiaries of the repatriation program in Lebanon to about 2,600 since December last year, DFA said.

More than 185,000 Filipinos have come home during the pandemic, based on the agency’s Sept. 20 report.

DFA said 10,400 migrant workers have been infected with the coronavirus, 2,900 of whom were being treated, 6,600 have recovered and 790 have died. — Charmaine A. Tadalan









