COVID-19 forces cancellation of 2020 Honda Dream Cup

THE scheduled staging of the Honda Pilipinas Cup this year is not pushing through because of concerns over the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

With the aim of ensuring the safety and welfare of all participants in the event amid the uncertainties with the pandemic, Honda Philippines decided it was appropriate to cancel the Dream Cup this year and just return in 2021.

The 2020 Honda Pilipinas Dream Cup was supposed to happen from May to October. But the onset of the pandemic made it impossible to be staged.

“The health, safety, and well-being of all participants, their supporters, and sponsors are our priority. Amid these difficult times, we want them to focus more on keeping themselves and their loved ones safe and secure,” Ryosuke Arai, Honda adviser for motorsports, said.

But despite being cancelled this year, Honda vowed that the Dream Cup would return stronger and better in 2021 in line with its objective of helping to develop young riders’ skills and fulfill their dreams and aspirations as professional racers as well as promote the joy of mobility with motorcycle riding.

“Even though the Dream Cup was cancelled, our mission to help Filipinos fulfill their dreams using our wide array of cutting-edge motorcycles will continue. We see it as a responsibility that we must strongly uphold,” Hervic Villa, Honda MC Planning Department manager, for his part, said. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









