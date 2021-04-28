COVID-19 declared a compensable illness

WORKERS who contract the coronavirus may now claim compensation and benefits as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has been included in the list of work-related compensable illnesses.

The Department of Labor and Employment said in a briefing on Wednesday that its attached agency, the Employees Compensation Commission (ECC), has approved the classification of COVID-19 as a compensable disease through Board Resolution No. 21-04-14.

Compensation will be granted immediately to healthcare workers.

Non-healthcare workers may be provided compensation if they catch the virus through workplace transmission; commuting to and from work; and the nature of work requires face-to-face and closed space interactions.

The issuance will take effect after 15 days from publication. — Gillian M. Cortez