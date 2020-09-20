COVID-19 deaths nearing 5,000 as cases hit 286,743

THE DEPARTMENT of Health (DoH) reported 3,311 coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the total to 286,743.

The death toll rose to 4,984 after 55 more patients died, while recoveries climbed by 20,021 to 229,865, it said in a bulletin.

There were 51,894 active cases, 86.6% of which were mild, 8.7% did not show symptoms, 1.4% were severe, and 3.3% were critical, the agency said.

Of the new cases, 1,435 came from Metro Manila, 261 from Negros Occidental, 231 from Laguna, 204 from Rizal and 174 from Cavite, DoH said.

Metro Manila reported the highest number of new deaths with 29, followed by Central Visayas with six, Western Visayas with five, the Calabarzon region with four, and the Bicol region and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) with three each.

The Ilocos region reported two deaths, while Central Luzon, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga region had one each.

More than 3.1 million individuals have been tested for the coronavirus, the agency said. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas










