COVID-19 cases top 700; death toll now at 45 — DoH

SEVENTY-ONE more people have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019, bringing the total infections to 707, according to the Department of Health.

Seven more patients aged 46 to 87 have died, taking the death toll to 45, DoH said in a bulletin.Two more patients aged 41 and 69 recovered, bringing the total of those who have gotten well to 28, it added.

Meanwhile, 253 Filipino workers in Kuwait have come home amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has sickened about 475,000 people worldwide, with more than 21,000 deaths, the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a separate statement.

The Filipinos, who arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) yesterday, went through medical protocols and check-up at the airport and will undergo a mandatory 14-day home quarantine.

Those who live in Metro Manila and nearby were provided transportation, while those who could yet go home due to the lockdown were given shelter, the agency said.

DFA said it would coordinate with the Philippine Embassy in Indonesia to help facilitate the return of Filipino workers there.









DFA in a separate statement reminded Filipinos about Brunei’s temporary travel ban as part of containment measures starting March 24.

“The DFA reminds the Filipino public to remain vigilant and accurately informed as countries/territories impose and/or adjust travel restrictions that may affect Filipino travelers,” it said.

DFA said 172 Filipinos overseas have been infected with the virus. Eighty patients were being treated, 90 have recovered and two died. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas and Charmaine A. Tadalan

















