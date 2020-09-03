COVID-19 cases top 228,000; death toll at 3,688, DoH says

THE DEPARTMENT of Health (DoH) reported 1,987 coronavirus infections Thursday, bringing the total to 228,403.

The death toll rose to 3,688 after 65 more patients died, while recoveries increased by 880 to 159,475, it said in a bulletin.

There were 65,240 active cases, 90.8% of which were mild, 6.7% did not show symptoms, 1% were severe and 1.4% were critical, the agency said.

Metro Manila had the highest number of new cases with 818, followed by Cavite with 153, Laguna with 125, Negros Occidental with 122 and Rizal with 78.

Of the new deaths, 35 came from Metro Manila, nine from the Calabarzon region, six from Eastern Visayas and three each from Northern Mindanao and the Caraga region.

Two deaths were recorded each in Ilocos, the Zamboanga Peninsula and Soccsksargen, and one each in Central Luzon, Western and Central Visayas.

More than 2.5 million individuals have been tested for the virus, DoH said. The new cases came from 91 out of 113 licensed laboratories, it added.

The coronavirus has sickened 26.2 million and killed almost 900,000 people worldwide, according to the Worldometers website, citing various sources including data from the World Health Organization (WHO). About 18.5 million people have recovered, it said. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas









