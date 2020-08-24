COVID-19 cases top 194,000; 3,010 dead

THE Department of Health (DoH) reported 4,686 new coronavirus infections on Monday, bringing the total to 194,252.

The death toll rose to 3,010 after 13 more patients died, while recoveries increased by 729 to 132,042, it said in a bulletin.

There were 59,200 active cases, 91.5% of which were mild, 6.1% did not show symptoms, 1% were severe and 1.4% were critical.

Metro Manila had the most number of new cases with 2,519, followed by Laguna with 286, Cavite with 218, Bulacan with 189 and Rizal with 179, DoH said.

Eight of the new deaths were from Metro Manila, two were from the Calabarzon region and one each were from Bicol, Central Visayas and Davao.

DoH said the death rate in the country was at 1.55%, lower than the 3.4% average globally. The local infection rate was at 10.5%, higher than the less than 5% benchmark of the World Health Organization.

The reproduction number of the disease was at 0.864 as of Aug. 10, meaning one person can infect one more, the agency said.

It added that it takes 9.79 days for cases to double, and 14 days for deaths to double.

More than 2.1 million individuals have been tested for the virus, the agency said. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas










