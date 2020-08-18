COVID-19 cases top 169,000; 2,687 dead

THE Department of Health (DoH) reported 4,836 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the total to 169,213.

The death toll rose by seven to 2,687, while the recoveries increased by 182 to 112,861, it said in a bulletin.

There were 53,665 active cases, 91.5% of which were mild, 6.2% did not show symptoms, 0.9% were severe and 1.3% were critical, the agency said.

Of the new cases, 2,959 came from Metro Manila, 321 from Laguna, 220 from Cavite, 185 from Rizal and 145 from Bulacan, it said.

Two of the new deaths came from the Calabarzon region and one each from Central Luzon, Bicol, Central Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula and Davao.

More than 1.95 million individuals have been tested for COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019), DoH said.

The new confirmed cases came from tests done by 84 out of 105 licensed laboratories, it added. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas










