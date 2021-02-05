COVID-19 cases nearing 534,000

The Department of Health (DoH) reported 1,894 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 533,587.

The death toll rose by 61 to 11,058, while recoveries increased by 397 to 488,274, it said in a bulletin.

There were 34,255 active cases, 89% of which were mild, 6% did not show symptoms, 2.3% were critical, 2.2% were severe and 0.51% were moderate.

DoH said six duplicates had been removed from the tally, while 47 recoveries were reclassified as deaths. Six laboratories failed to submit their data on Feb. 4.

More than 7.5 million Filipinos have been tested for the coronavirus as of Feb. 3, according to DoH’s tracker website.

The coronavirus has sickened about 105.5 million and killed 2.3 million people worldwide, according to the Worldometers website, citing various sources including data from the World Health Organization.

About 77.1 million people have recovered, it said.

Meanwhile, DoH traced the more than 800 coronavirus deaths in the past two weeks to “data harmonization” with the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario S. Vergeire three-quarters of the deaths were from March to October 2020.

DoH said 864 coronavirus deaths were reported from Jan. 23 to Feb. 4.

DoH and the Department of Transportation urged the public in a separate statement to observe guidelines on face masks inside vehicles.

A driver may only remove his face mask inside the vehicle when traveling alone. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas