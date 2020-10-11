COVID-19 cases close to 340,000

ANOTHER 2,502 new coronavirus infections were reported by the Department of Health (DoH) on Sunday, bringing the total to 339,341.

The death toll rose by 83 to 6,321 while recoveries increased by 17,057 to 293,075, it said in a bulletin.

There were 39,945 active coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, 83% of which were mild, 11.2% did not show symptoms, 1.8% were severe, and 3.9% were critical.

Metro Manila reported the highest number of new cases with 782, followed by Rizal with 141, Laguna with 128, Cavite with 125, and Bulacan with 119.

Of the new deaths, 39 were from Metro Manila, 17 were from Calabarzon (Cavite-Laguna-Batangas-Rizal-Quezon) Region, 10 from Western Visayas, five from Northern Mindanao, and four from Central Luzon.

Two deaths each were from the Ilocos Region, Central Visayas, and among repatriates, while Eastern Visayas and Caraga reported one each.

More than 3.8 million individuals have been tested for the disease, the DoH said.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives will hold another inquiry on Monday on the latest developments of the clinical studies being conducted on Sputnik V, the Russian vaccine for COVID-19.

“The legislative inquiry is a follow through of the first meeting conducted last month with the Russian Embassy on the vaccine’s development,” said San Jose Del Monte City Rep. Florida P. Robes, who heads the committee on people’s participation.

“Since the Philippines is one of countries that is currently studying the vaccine, we want to be given updates on its trials to give our people information and to help to facilitate cooperation between the two countries,” she said. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas and Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza