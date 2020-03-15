Courts ordered to keep skeletal workforce

THE Supreme Court (SC) has ordered courts in Metro Manila to operate using skeletal staff from March 15 to April 12 after President Rodrigo R. Duterte declared a lockdown in the capital and nearby cities.

“All justices and judges must be on standby during this period to act on and hear urgent matters,” it said in statement.

The high court held a special en banc session on Friday to address health concerns due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The court also ordered the Court of Appeals, Sandiganbayan and Court of Tax Appeals, to allow the entry of those who have official business, provide court premises and common areas were sanitized.

Executive and associate justices must monitor their personnel and workplaces, it said.

The court yesterday issued a circular suspending hearings in all courts from March 13 to 18. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas


















