EMPERADOR, Inc. said its brandy and scotch whisky businesses recorded growth in markets across several countries last year.

The listed brandy and whisky manufacturer said in a stock exchange disclosure on Monday that for 2020, its brandy segment posted growth in countries such as United Kingdom at 376%, Mexico at 44%, Canada at 74%, and United States at 24%, which are significant markets of the company’s international business.

Emperador said its Tres Cepas Brandy, under its subsidiary in Spain, expanded its market shares in Guinea and Cameroon.

It added that wholly owned subsidiary Whyte and Mackay UK posted improvements and is now the second-largest selling blended scotch brand in the United Kingdom.

“Its single malt brand, Jura, is currently the number one single malt in the United Kingdom in terms of sales volume in groceries and supermarkets across the country. It is also currently the fastest growing single malt brand in Sweden and The Netherlands,” the company said.

Further, Whyte and Mackay’s whisky business in China posted a 200% growth after its sales volume via e-commerce recorded a 227% expansion last year.

Glenn D. Manlapaz, Emperador International chief executive officer, said the company is optimistic that the momentum can be continued this year, adding that stronger production and distribution volume of brandy and whisky products are expected across its international markets.

“Emperador is the only Filipino consumer brand company today that is not only present across the different continents of the world, but also dominates most of the brandy and whisky markets in several countries where the products are sold,” Mr. Manlapaz said in the disclosure.

In 2020, Emperador increased its earnings to owners by 18% to P8 billion due to the strong performance of its international businesses, while its revenues amounted to P52.6 billion.

On Monday, shares of Emperador at the stock exchange improved 0.39% or four centavos to end at P10.40 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave