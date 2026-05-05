CONSUNJI-LED Concreat Holdings Philippines (CHP) said it aims to turn operating cash-positive this year as part of a three-year turnaround plan.

“I think I’m still confident, very, very confident, in turning around the company in three years. This year, our target is to be operating cash positive,” CHP President and Chief Executive Officer Herbert Consunji said during the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting on Monday.

“And with this, we will be able to attain it in the sense that we have prepared ourselves, our soft and hard assets to address this,” he added.

For 2025, CHP posted a net loss of P1.9 billion, which it attributed to higher financing expenses and lower average selling prices. The company said it has implemented operational improvements to support its recovery.

Mr. Consunji said rising fuel prices remain a challenge for the company.

“Under the DMCI group, we have experienced similar challenges. We have organized ourselves in order to respond to the current circumstances,” he said.

He added that the company needs to manage higher fuel costs, noting that other sectors are facing similar pressures.

Earlier this year, CHP implemented phased cement price increases starting March 15, with further adjustments planned in the coming weeks, to help offset rising costs.

The company said cement plants must maintain production levels, similar to power plants that continue operating, prompting it to adjust prices to reflect higher operating costs rather than reduce output.

CHP produces cement under the APO, Rizal, and Island brands, including Ordinary Portland Cement used in large-scale construction projects.

It operates through wholly owned subsidiaries APO Cement Corp. and Solid Cement Corp.

At the stock exchange on Monday, CHP shares rose 1.2% to P0.84 each. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno