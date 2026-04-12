FLAG CARRIER Philippine Airlines (PAL) has resumed its Manila-Saipan service and launched flights to Palau as it expands its international network.

“This launch reinforces Manila’s position as a key regional transit hub while strengthening its role as a gateway for medical tourism,” PAL President Richard Nuttall said in a media release over the weekend.

Saipan, a US territory, is PAL’s seventh destination in the United States, alongside Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Seattle, Guam, and Honolulu.

The Manila-Saipan route complements PAL’s existing Pacific network, which includes flights to Guam, Honolulu, and services to Palau via Cebu. PAL first launched seasonal Manila-Saipan flights in 2016.

PAL operates Manila-Saipan flights twice weekly, every Wednesday and Sunday, with return flights on Mondays and Thursdays.

The airline also launched its Manila-Palau (Koror) service to expand its international network.

“It also underscores PAL’s role as a reliable bridge connecting Pacific communities with the broader Asia-Pacific region… Passengers will experience the flag carrier’s world-class, heartfelt service as they fly between two island destinations — the Philippines and Palau,” Mr. Nuttall said.

PAL operates Manila-Palau flights every Wednesday and Sunday, with return flights on Mondays and Thursdays.

PAL said it is banking on aircraft investments and cabin reconfigurations to boost capacity and efficiency and support growth this year.

For 2025, PAL Holdings, Inc., the operator of PAL, said its net income rose by 6% to $160 million, supported by higher revenues. The airline said revenues increased by 3% to $3.22 billion from $3.13 billion in 2024.

Passenger revenue remained the main contributor at $2.73 billion, as PAL carried 16.3 million passengers during the year. The airline increased its total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers, by 3.3% to 46.19 billion from 44.74 billion in 2024.

Operating expenses rose by 6.3% to nearly $3 billion, reflecting an increase in flights, higher maintenance costs, and other expenses related to its Manila operations. — Ashley Erika O. Jose