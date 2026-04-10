RENEWABLE ENERGY (RE) producer ACEN Corp. is pushing to lower the threshold under the government’s green energy option program (GEOP) to allow more households, including lower-income consumers, to access clean power.

“I’m really hopeful that this administration leadership will be the one responsible for democratizing renewables and making them available to households,” ACEN President and Chief Executive Officer Eric T. Francia told reporters on Wednesday.

Launched in 2021, GEOP allows eligible consumers with a monthly average peak demand of 100 kilowatts (kW) to source 100% renewable energy from a preferred supplier.

The Department of Energy has moved to revise the rules governing GEOP and is set to lower the threshold to 50 kW, which would broaden eligibility beyond larger consumers.

“That’s the golden opportunity now, that the Department of Energy has set the framework for starting to lower the GEOP threshold and for the secretary of Energy now having the authority to declare when this would go down to the household level,” Mr. Francia said.

He said further reductions in the threshold would expand the market and encourage industry players to invest in additional capacity to meet rising demand for renewable energy.

Mr. Francia said ACEN plans to build on the GEOP segment, aligning with the Electric Power Industry Reform Act, which lets consumers choose their electricity supplier.

ACEN, the listed energy platform of Ayala Corp., is active in renewable energy generation and retail electricity supply.

Through its retail electricity supply unit ACEN RES, the group has maintained a leading position in the retail renewable energy market for three straight years, according to the Philippine Electricity Market Corp.

Its share among end-users rose from 36% in 2022 to 65% in 2025, reflecting growth in its customer base and supply volumes.

Mr. Francia said expanding GEOP access would help accelerate household participation in renewable energy adoption, particularly among consumers seeking alternatives to conventional power sources.

“If you want renewables to be taken advantage of by households, especially lower-income households, it’s best to just open the GEOP to all households,” he said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera