DUTY FREE Philippines Corp. (DFPC) is expanding promotional activity across its airport and travel retail locations this month, rolling out discounts, limited-edition items, and a raffle campaign to drive sales as travel costs rise.

“The initiative reflects our continued efforts to strengthen retail engagement within the country’s primary gateways while aligning offerings with evolving traveler needs,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

“As an attached agency of the Department of Tourism, DFPC plays a key role in generating revenues that support tourism development, while continuing to expand and modernize its retail footprint,” it added.

The campaign will run at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminals 1, 2 and 3, Clark, Fiesta Mall and Luxe Duty Free.

DFPC will offer gift-with-purchase items at select Mactan-Cebu International Airport terminals on weekends and release exclusive merchandise, including limited-edition scarves from a collaboration with artist Kulas, at Luxe Duty Free from April 10 to 26.

A summer raffle will run from April 15 to 30 across participating locations. Shoppers who spend at least $150 in a single or accumulated same-day purchase will get one raffle entry upon registration, while those who spend at least $250 on select fashion brands will get double entries.

Prizes include overnight stays at partner hotels. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno