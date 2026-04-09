EASTERN Telecommunications Philippines, Inc. (Eastern Communications) said its network is designed to remain operational amid potential disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, citing built-in redundancy and business continuity measures.

“Eastern Communications’ network architecture is built for adaptability. With geographically diverse submarine cable routes and independent core nodes, traffic is automatically rerouted in the event of any localized or regional disruption,” the company said in a media release on Wednesday.

The company said it has activated its business continuity management plan, a framework aimed at ensuring uninterrupted operations.

“Connectivity is essential for businesses and communities, and our priority is to keep it uninterrupted… Our preparedness measures, combined with a resilient network design, allow us to continue providing reliable service even amid global uncertainties,” said Eastern Communications Co-Coordinator Aileen D. Regio.

Eastern Communications said it continues to monitor its network and coordinate with international partners to identify potential risks.

“This vigilance, combined with our technical safeguards, ensures that our customers can rely on us for continuously reliable service,” the company said.

The company added that its sites are equipped with uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems and backup generators, with fuel reserves in place to address potential commercial power fluctuations.

Eastern Communications provides connectivity and information and communications technology (ICT) solutions, including fiber broadband and managed services for enterprises.

The company earlier said it is looking at Iloilo, Davao, Bohol, Boracay, Cagayan de Oro, Bacolod, and Dumaguete as potential sites for expansion as part of efforts to grow its footprint.

Eastern Communications has expanded its fiber network to more than 9,760 kilometers, with 180 nodes across 42 business cities nationwide. — Ashley Erika O. Jose