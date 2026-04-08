RAZON-LED Manila Water Co., Inc. said its P26-billion bulk water supply project has been shortlisted for an international award, marking recognition of a key infrastructure asset that supports water supply in Metro Manila and nearby areas.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said the Upper Wawa Dam has been shortlisted for the Water Project of the Year category at the Global Water Awards organized by industry publication Global Water Intelligence.

The awards honor projects, companies, and technologies that “deliver transformative impact, innovation, and long-term sustainability in addressing global water challenges.”

“Being shortlisted signals that a project is among the world’s most significant water initiatives, evaluated by an international panel of experts against the highest global benchmarks,” Manila Water said.

The Upper Wawa Dam forms part of the Wawa Bulk Water Supply Project, which aims to strengthen water supply for the east zone of Metro Manila and Rizal province.

Commissioned on Dec. 31, 2025, the project has a capacity of up to 710 million liters per day and is the largest water supply dam built in the country in more than 50 years.

The project serves around 3.5 million people and is designed to reduce reliance on Angat Dam, a key water source for Metro Manila.

Manila Water said the shortlisting places the project alongside other international initiatives that “exemplify innovation, scale, and societal impact.”

“It underscores how the Philippines is advancing solutions that move beyond temporary fixes toward long-term water security, flood protection, and climate adaptation for rapidly growing and climate-exposed urban centers,” the company said.

Last year, Manila Water completed the P37.8-billion acquisition of the Wawa Bulk Water Supply Project from its parent firm, Prime Infrastructure Capital, Inc., allowing it to take full control of the asset. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera