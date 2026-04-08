MEAD JOHNSON Nutrition Philippines said it is relocating its Philippine headquarters to Uptown Eastgate in Uptown Bonifacio, Taguig, as it consolidates its local operations with Reckitt Philippines.

Reckitt produces Lysol, Strepsils, Durex, Veet, and Mead Johnson brands including Enfamil, Lactum, and Sustagen.

Uptown Eastgate is a 31-storey, LEED Gold-certified office tower with about 100,000 square meters (sq.m.) of gross leasable area and floor plates of up to 5,000 sq.m., among the largest in the market.

The company will join other multinational firms operating in Uptown Bonifacio, including JPMorganChase, Google, Tesla, and Coca-Cola.

“Uptown Bonifacio continues to attract the world’s biggest companies because it offers a complete ecosystem for success — modern office developments complemented by a vibrant commercial district and topnotch residential condominium towers. Our developments meet the highest international standards for workspace, connectivity, and sustainability, making it the ideal location for multinational headquarters and shared services operations,” Megaworld Global Offices Head Francisco Ma. D. Roxas said in a statement on Tuesday.

Uptown Bonifacio hosts more than 30 local and multinational companies across seven office towers, employing over 60,000 professionals.

Megaworld Corp. manages about 900,000 sq.m. of office space in Bonifacio Global City, part of its 1.7 million sq.m. nationwide office portfolio, according to CBRE Philippines.

Megaworld said leasing revenues from its premier office segment rose 11% to P14.9 billion in 2025, driven by new assets, rental adjustments, lease renewals, and demand from business process outsourcing firms and multinational companies.

The company recorded more than 330,000 sq.m. of office transactions during the year, including about 180,000 sq.m. in new leases, with the rest from renewals.

“Megaworld also ended 2025 as the top office lessor in the country, closing an industry-leading 162,000 sq.m. of office transactions, consisting of expansions from top-tier BPOs and multinational firms according to property consultancy firm CBRE,” Megaworld said.

CBRE ranked Megaworld as the top office lessor nationwide, leading in Metro Manila as well as in provincial hubs such as Pampanga, Bacolod City, Iloilo City, and Davao City.

At the stock exchange on Tuesday, shares in Megaworld rose 0.98% to close at P2.07 each. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno