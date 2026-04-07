A NEW shipping link between the Philippines and Japan is expected to support the supply of prefabricated housing materials, as Dubai-based logistics firm DP World, which works with terminals in Manila and Batangas, leverages a container service operated by French shipping company CMA CGM.

The JP8 service, which began operations on March 18, is the new shipping link between the Philippines and Sendai, Japan, marking the first direct connection between the two in eight years, DP World said in a statement on Monday.

“Operated by CMA CGM on a weekly schedule, the service calls at Manila South Harbor and Batangas Integrated Port,” DP World said.

Both ports are operated by Asian Terminals, Inc. (ATI), DP World’s local partner.

“The JP8 service strengthens connectivity between Japan and the Philippines, while leveraging our terminals in Manila South Harbor and Batangas as key access points,” Glen Hilton, chief executive officer and managing director for Asia Pacific at DP World, said.

DP World said the service is expected to support demand for prefabricated housing in the Asia-Pacific region.

“The service strengthens connectivity to DP World’s terminals in Manila and Batangas, supporting the faster and more reliable movement of prefabricated housing materials,” DP World said.

The service will support Ichijo Komuten Co., Ltd., a Japanese homebuilder expanding in the Philippines, which produces prefabricated housing components for export to Japan through its local unit, House Research Development (HRD).

It will also support Nihon Sangyo, a company within the Ichijo Komuten Group that handles the procurement, logistics, and distribution of these materials and components.

JP8 is a direct container shipping service operated by CNC, an intra-Asia shortsea shipping brand of the CMA CGM Group.

DP World said the service combines direct maritime connections with its integrated logistics capabilities to facilitate cargo movement across ports, production sites, and markets.

Its partner terminals in Manila and Batangas are supported by inland and marine services aimed at easing congestion and reducing transit times, DP World added.

Philippine exports to Japan were valued at $986.44 million in February, accounting for 13.5% of total exports for the month. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz