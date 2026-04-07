LOGISTICS and sea travel provider 2GO Group, Inc. has partnered with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to offer travel discounts to retired PCG personnel.

In a media release on Monday, 2GO said it signed a memorandum of agreement with the PCG to provide transport and logistics support for its personnel and their families, including legal spouses and authorized companions traveling with 2GO.

“Through this partnership, 2GO is proud to give back by making our transport and logistics services more accessible to them and their families. We remain ready to support our uniformed personnel and provide the reliable logistics services our country depends on,” said 2GO Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer William Charles Howell.

2GO said the partnership also establishes a framework for transport and logistics support for official PCG requirements, such as the movement of humanitarian and relief goods.

“This collaboration aims to support PCG operations during calamities by enabling faster and more efficient transport of essential cargo through 2GO’s nationwide shipping and logistics network,” it said.

2GO provides multimodal transportation, warehousing and inventory management, distribution, special container services, project logistics, and e-commerce logistics. It also offers sea travel, freight forwarding, import and export processing, and customs brokerage services. — Ashley Erika O. Jose