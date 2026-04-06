ABOITIZ InfraCapital, Inc. (AIC) said it has carried out airside upgrades at Laguindingan International Airport (LIA) to improve safety and operational efficiency.

“While these improvements take place behind the scenes, they play a critical role in delivering a seamless passenger journey at Laguindingan International Airport,” AIC Vice-President and Head of Airports Rafael M. Aboitiz said in a media release on Sunday.

The company, the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz group, upgraded the airport’s apron — the paved area for aircraft parking — to provide clearer guidance for aircraft and ground personnel.

“These improvements help streamline aircraft movement on the ground, contributing to more efficient turnarounds and minimizing potential delays,” AIC said.

“These latest airside upgrades build further on recently completed runway works at LIA, which have included the repainting of apron bollards and pedestrian lanes, as well as runway inspections, rubber removal, and crack repairs to ensure optimal surface conditions for aircraft operations,” it added.

AIC also operates the Bohol-Panglao International Airport. — Ashley Erika O. Jose