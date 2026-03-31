PHILWEB CORP. said it has obtained accreditation from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) as a gaming affiliate and support service provider, allowing it to offer technology and operational services to licensed operators within PAGCOR’s regulated ecosystem.

“This is a pivotal stage for the industry as it moves toward a more structured and transparent framework,” PhilWeb President Brian Ng said in a statement on Monday.

“We are committed to supporting this transition by delivering reliable and scalable technology solutions, while actively engaging with stakeholders to help strengthen the overall ecosystem,” he added.

The company said it is increasing its participation in the regulated gaming sector through technical working group discussions with regulators and stakeholders, while expanding its technology infrastructure.

These discussions are focused on developing standards aimed at improving transparency, consumer protection, and industry governance.

“These engagements reflect the company’s alignment with ongoing efforts to formalize and modernize the sector,” PhilWeb said.

PhilWeb said it is positioning itself under an asset-light business-to-business (B2B) model focused on systems integration, platform management, and operational services for licensed operators.

The company said the accreditation also reflects its capabilities in platform technology, system integration, and operational support.

PhilWeb said it has worked with resort operators, including Hann Casino Resort and Okada Manila, to provide platform operations, system integration, and infrastructure for regulated online gaming.

The company also said it has collaborated with FBM Philippines to deploy platform solutions across a network of gaming venues nationwide. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno