AYALA LAND PREMIER said it has completed the topping-off of the Maya Building at Searidge Residences in Anvaya Cove, its seaside development in Morong, Bataan.

Searidge Residences is the second residential condominium project in the community, following Seabreeze Verandas, and is the first of three planned mid-rise buildings.

The seven-storey Maya Building has seven to nine units per floor and sits about 110 meters above sea level. It overlooks Ilingin and Buin Cove and is designed to complement the surrounding coastline and mountain landscape.

Units have private balconies ranging from 6 to 17 square meters (sq.m.) and floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Around 60% to 70% of the site is allocated to open spaces with greenery.

The development is within walking distance of Anvaya Cove’s Golf & Sports Club, which features an 18-hole, par-72 golf course spanning 82 hectares. The course, backed by the Zambales Mountain Range, Mount Natib, and Subic Bay, was named Southeast Asia’s Best Golf Course in 2025 and is among Asia’s top 100.

Residents will also have access to the Beach & Nature Club in Ilingin Cove, which offers beachfront amenities for recreation and gatherings.

Searidge Residences will include amenities such as a barbecue pavilion, pool complex, and playground.

Ayala Land Premier said the Maya Building sold out within 48 hours in February 2025, prompting the launch of the adjacent Kilyawan Building, which will have a similar design, views, and amenities.

Shares in Ayala Land, Inc. rose 2.98% to close at P17.98 each on Wednesday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno