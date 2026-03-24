NAPOLEON L. NAZARENO, who served as president of PLDT Inc. and its unit Smart Communications, Inc., has died at 77.

Mr. Nazareno’s family announced his passing on Tuesday following a spontaneous intracranial hemorrhage, according to a Facebook post by his daughter, Apple Nazareno.

“Polly will be remembered for his kind heart, quiet strength, and remarkable vision. He devoted much of his life to helping shape the future of Philippine telecommunications and believed deeply in innovation, excellence, and making technology serve more people. He led with wisdom, integrity, and a strong sense of purpose, leaving behind a legacy that touched both family and country,” the post said.

His cremated remains will lie at Santuario de San Antonio Parish in Forbes Park, Makati, from March 25 to 27.

Mr. Nazareno retired as president and chief executive officer of PLDT and Smart in 2015. — Ashley Erika O. Jose