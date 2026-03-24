PLDT INC. said its wireless arm, Smart Communications, Inc., has partnered with EdgePoint Towers Inc. to deploy solar-powered telecommunications towers across the country.

“Ensuring reliable connectivity is our foremost priority, especially in communities where power supply is unstable. Solarizing these towers significantly improves uptime and service continuity by giving our equipment a more dependable energy source for our network,” PLDT Chief Operating and Network Head Menardo G. Jimenez, Jr. said in a media release on Tuesday.

The deployment of solar-powered telco towers will begin with 20 Smart-leased sites in off-grid areas, PLDT said, adding that this is part of its ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability initiatives into partnerships.

Smart is leveraging EdgePoint’s solarization initiatives to strengthen energy security and network operations while expanding service availability in far-flung areas.

The company said replacing diesel with renewable energy as the main power source for telco towers will help stabilize operations in areas with unreliable electricity supply.

“For us, sustainability is not separate from network performance — it strengthens it. By shifting to cleaner energy sources, we reduce emissions while making our network more reliable and future-ready. Our partnership with EdgePoint accelerates our progress toward building a low-carbon and resilient digital infrastructure,” PLDT and Smart Chief Sustainability Officer Melissa Vergel de Dios said.

Across the solar-powered telco towers, PLDT said installed solar capacity exceeds 181 kilowatt-peak, complemented by battery capacity of over 20,000 ampere-hours.

The shift to renewable energy is expected to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, cutting diesel consumption by about 98,000 liters annually and lowering carbon emissions.

At the local bourse on Tuesday, shares in PLDT rose by P51, or 3.93%, to close at P1,350 each.

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