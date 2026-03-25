FILINVEST LAND, INC. (FLI) and East West Banking Corp. (EastWest) have launched a financing program for select ready-for-occupancy (RFO) properties.

Under the partnership, buyers may secure financing of up to 95% of the contract price for selected RFO units, with a 5% down payment payable in spot cash or in installments of up to 12 months. Some projects offer early move-in options with down payments below the standard 5%.

Filinvest Land and EastWest Bank said the program aims to address higher monthly amortizations after down payments by offering loan tenors of up to 30 years with preferential rates, subject to credit evaluation.

The partnership also reduces upfront costs by waiving bank fees and offering Filinvest incentives such as discounts, vouchers, and flexible terms for selected condominium, house-and-lot, and lot-only projects.

“This partnership with EastWest Bank strengthens our efforts to remove common barriers to owning a home, helping more families move into their homes sooner and with greater ease,” Tristan Las Marias, president and chief executive officer of Filinvest Land said in a statement on Tuesday.

“By making financing more accessible, we help more Filipino families become part of these connected communities where opportunities are within easier reach,” he added.

To help speed up processing, EastWest will provide a dedicated lane for faster evaluation of qualified applications, with pre-qualification typically completed within three banking days.

“EastWest is proud to work alongside Filinvest Land in offering a financing program that truly supports the needs of Filipino homebuyers,” EastWest President Jackie S. Fernandez said.

“Our shared goal is to make the home-buying journey easier by offering a loan experience that’s faster, clearer, and more accessible. We want more families to feel confident and supported as they take this important step toward owning a home.”

The time-limited offer applies to select ready-for-occupancy projects and remains subject to bank approval and Filinvest Land’s standard guidelines.

At the local bourse on Tuesday, FLI shares were unchanged at P0.73 apiece, while EastWest Banking shares rose 1.72% to P13 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno