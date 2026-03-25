ABS-CBN CORP. said it has secured its first syndication agreement in India through a multi-title streaming deal with Amazon MX Player.

In a media release on Tuesday, ABS-CBN said that under the partnership, seven of its drama series will be carried on the platform, marking the first time Filipino drama series have been featured there.

The listed media company said the deal marks its entry into India’s over-the-top (OTT) market, which it described as one of the largest free ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) segments, with about 250 million monthly users.

Amazon MX Player is a video streaming service in India. The platform was formed after Amazon acquired MX Player, a free OTT streaming service in the country.

OTT refers to streaming media services, such as video, audio, or messaging, delivered over the internet rather than through traditional cable, broadcast, or satellite television.

Amazon MX Player carries a wide selection of Chinese, Korean, Turkish, and Thai dramas, ABS-CBN said, adding that the partnership expands its distribution reach.

In January, ABS-CBN said its digital operations remained a key growth driver, noting that its YouTube channel was the most subscribed in Southeast Asia with 54.4 million subscribers.

Last year, the company said it was anticipating a return to profitability within 18 months, citing higher advertising revenue and contributions from its digital, film, and music operations.

At the local bourse on Tuesday, shares in ABS-CBN were unchanged at P3.75 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose