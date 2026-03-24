RENEWABLE ENERGY developer Alternergy Holdings Corp. has started injecting power into the grid as it commenced commercial operations of its P1.7-billion run-of-river (RoR) hydropower plant in Gabaldon, Nueva Ecija.

“The start of the commercial operations of Balsik Solar and now Dupinga RoR Hydro completes Alternergy’s Triple Play portfolio of wind, solar and hydro renewable resources,” Alternergy President Gerry P. Magbanua said in a statement on Monday.

“With hydro now online, our Triple Play strategy of diversifying revenues across complementary technologies is expected to boost Alternergy’s asset base and share value to our investors,” he added.

The hydropower facility is expected to deliver 23,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity annually, supplying about 13,000 households under a 25-year power supply agreement with Nueva Ecija Electric Cooperative II – Area 2.

The newly energized facility is Alternergy’s second renewable energy plant commissioned this year, following the 28-megawatt-peak (MWp) solar farm in Hermosa, Bataan, which began operations last month.

Eduardo Martinez Miranda, president of Alternergy Mini Hydro Holdings Corp., the company’s hydro subholding firm, said the company is also exploring other shovel-ready RoR projects in Kiangan, Ifugao.

“This is another challenge, but we are looking forward to implementing the strategies, innovations and lessons learned from our already completed project,” he said.

Alternergy is also ramping up two more projects expected to come online this year: the 128-megawatt (MW) Tanay and the 64-MW Alabat wind power projects.

These projects will add 225 MW of new generating capacity, contributing to the company’s goal of reaching one gigawatt of capacity by 2030.

At the local bourse on Monday, shares in the company rose by 4.23% to close at P0.74 each. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera