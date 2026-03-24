FOXMONT CAPITAL Partners (Foxmont), a venture capital firm focused on tech-enabled startups, plans to invest P4 billion in Philippine companies over the next few years, focusing on heavy manufacturing, solutions-driven enterprises, and the health technology sector.

“In investing in the Philippines, there is a lot of interest. We have a lot of international investors that are making maiden investments, that means that investors that have not invested in the Philippines before are now increasingly allocating capital to the Philippines,” Foxmont Managing Partner Franco Varona told reporters during the 2026 Philippine Private Capital Report launch on Monday.

Foxmont has invested in 44 startups since 2018.

Foxmont said private capital funding in the Philippines grew 34% year on year to $490 million in 2025, supported by a surge in debt financing alongside moderate gains in equity activity.

It said financial technology (fintech) and health technology companies continued to attract strong investment interest.

“The increase was driven by larger transactions and a broader mix of financing structures, signaling sustained investor interest despite tighter regional and global capital conditions,” it said.

Foxmont said that while funding in the Philippines is rising, the country is undergoing a shift from a consumption- and labor-driven growth model to one led by productivity, where private capital will play a key role.

“The Philippines has long benefited from favorable demographics and resilient demand, but the next phase of growth will depend on productivity, capital formation, and stronger firms,” Foxmont Managing Partner Jelmer Ikink said in a separate media release.

China Bank Capital Corp. Managing Director Juan Paolo E. Colet said the private market is likely to remain resilient despite ongoing geopolitical tensions that could weigh on sentiment.

“So far, private markets appear to be resilient with a number of potential deals in the pipeline, but it’s a fluid situation given the effects of the Middle East war. Depending on the duration and scale of the conflict, some transactions might be reassessed or delayed because of rising financing cost as well as the war’s impact on certain business assumptions,” he said in a Viber message. — Ashley Erika O. Jose