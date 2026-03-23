ABOITIZ INFRACAPITAL, Inc. (AIC) said it is expanding its food, beverage, and retail services at the Laguindingan and Bohol-Panglao airports as part of efforts since late last year to improve passenger experience and enhance commercial value.

“By optimizing commercial layouts and partnering with both established and emerging brands, we aim to create vibrant terminal environments that serve passengers while supporting local businesses,” AIC Vice-President and Head of Airports Rafael M. Aboitiz said in a statement on Friday last week.

AIC, the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz group, said the upgrades at Laguindingan International Airport (LIA) in Misamis Oriental and Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA) in Bohol include the refurbishment of retail and dining areas to improve the commercial environment for travelers.

LIA, Mindanao’s second-busiest airport, has added new food outlets, including Bo’s Coffee, Dunkin’, Leylam, Totsy’s, Hey Missy, Potato Corner, Famous Belgian Waffles, and Island Taste by Tomarong Cashew Nuts. It also refurbished existing Seattle’s Best Coffee and WH Smith outlets.

Retail additions at LIA include Islands Souvenirs, NOMAD, and two NOMAD Express stores, as well as a Union Bank of the Philippines automated teller machine (UnionBank ATM) in the arrivals area.

Meanwhile, BPIA has introduced new retail outlets, including a Duty Free store, a MOMENTO outlet, a NOMAD store, and three NOMAD Express locations. Many of these feature Boholano products under the Department of Trade and Industry’s OTOP (One Town, One Product) program, similar to offerings at LIA.

AIC Airports is developing and modernizing LIA and BPIA starting in 2025 under multi-year government concession agreements awarded in 2024.

These public-private partnership projects aim to enhance domestic and regional connectivity, support tourism, and contribute to economic development by improving the movement of people and goods.

AIC Airports manages a network of airports in the Philippines, including Mactan-Cebu International Airport, which together served about 16 million passengers by end-2025, accounting for more than 20% of the country’s passenger traffic.

Since 2025, in coordination with local governments, the Department of Transportation, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority, the company has begun modernization projects aimed at improving passenger services and strengthening airport competitiveness. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno