GLOBE TELECOM, Inc. is expanding its services in Misamis Oriental through increased deployment of fifth-generation (5G) network infrastructure and the adoption of renewable energy (RE) initiatives.

In a statement on Sunday, Globe said it has intensified its 5G rollout in Cagayan de Oro and Gingoog, while enhancing coverage across both coastal and inland municipalities.

The upgraded network is expected to support faster speeds, lower latency, and greater capacity, enabling smoother streaming, high-definition video calls, secure digital payments, cloud-based operations, and real-time business applications.

Globe said that the expansion of industrial zones and business districts in Cagayan de Oro, as well as the increasing adoption of e-commerce and financial technology services, underscore the need for reliable and high-performance connectivity.

“Our sustained investments in Misamis Oriental reflect Globe’s commitment to building infrastructure that empowers communities and drives economic progress,” said Rozy Opina, senior director for territory business at Globe.

“Reliable connectivity is foundational to growth, productivity, and inclusion, and we are dedicated to delivering a network that supports the province’s ambitions today and in the years ahead,” he added.

The company said it is also continuing to shift its operations toward the use of electricity generated from renewable energy sources while upgrading to more energy-efficient equipment.

Globe added that key facilities in Cagayan de Oro are already running on renewable energy, with on-site solar installations providing backup power.

It is also upgrading its equipment to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions without compromising service reliability.

“Through continuous network upgrades, expanded 5G access, and green network initiatives, we are enabling families, entrepreneurs, and enterprises to seize opportunities in a rapidly evolving digital economy, while reducing our environmental footprint,” said Jowin Marquez, senior director for the network technical group at Globe. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera