LISTED affordable housing developer Haus Talk, Inc. (HTI) has listed its P1.8-billion fixed-rate bonds on the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. (PDEx) following an upsized offer from the original P1 billion.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said the issuance consists of three-year and five-year tenors priced at 7.0896% and 7.5924%, respectively.

Haus Talk Chairman Terence Madlambayan said the bond offering’s strong reception reflects investor confidence in the company’s plans.

The company said proceeds from the issuance will fund its expansion in Luzon, including land banking, project development, and general corporate requirements as it grows its residential portfolio.

PDEx President Stephanie Marie Zulueta said HTI’s participation in the bond market marks another step in its capital market engagement following its 2022 listing on the Philippine Stock Exchange’s Small, Medium and Emerging Board.

Haus Talk develops affordable horizontal and vertical residential projects in select locations across Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna, and Cavite.

At the local bourse on Thursday, Haus Talk shares rose 0.88% to close at P1.14 each. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno