VITRO, INC., the data center arm of PLDT Inc., has partnered with Bounty Fresh Group Holdings, Inc. to support the latter’s digital operations.

“As our organization continues to grow, investing in resilient and future-ready digital infrastructure is essential. Our supply chain must never stop, and real-time visibility across our operations is critical to maintaining efficiency and quality,” Bounty Fresh President and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth G. Cheng said in a media release on Thursday.

PLDT said Bounty Fresh operates in a time-sensitive environment that requires systems to connect farms, processing plants, and distribution channels. These systems support data visibility for managing supply chains, production, and inventory.

The company said its enterprise solutions, delivered through PLDT Enterprise and VITRO, will support Bounty Fresh’s network across its operations and brands.

In a separate media release on Thursday, PLDT, through its corporate arm PLDT Enterprise, said it launched Metro Ethernet Trusted Route for Accelerated Cloud Connectivity (TRACC), which provides direct connectivity to cloud services via VITRO data centers.

“Metro TRACC allows enterprises to experience the full potential of cloud computing by providing a direct, secure, and high-performance route to leading cloud platforms,” said Benedict Patrick V. Alcoseba, PLDT first vice-president and head of enterprise product management and global capacity.

At the local bourse on Thursday, shares in PLDT fell P5, or 0.38%, to close at P1,300 each.

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