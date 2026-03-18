APEX MINING Co., Inc. reported a 77% increase in consolidated net income to P7.66 billion for 2025 from P4.32 billion a year earlier, driven by higher gold and silver prices.

In a statement on Tuesday, the listed miner said consolidated revenue rose 41% to P21.34 billion from P15.1 billion in 2024.

Gold sales volume declined 4% to 100,425 ounces in 2025. However, the average realized price rose 45% to $3,531 per ounce from $2,436, offsetting the drop in volume.

The company said its silver performance improved, with sales volume increasing 4% to 365,007 ounces from 350,151 ounces a year earlier. The average realized price of silver also rose 50% to $43.04 per ounce from $28.63 in 2024.

The company also doubled its cash dividend payout rate to 20% of consolidated net income from the previous 10%.

Apex Mining President and Chief Executive Officer Luis R. Sarmiento said the higher dividend reflects the company’s commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

“Through the years, we have focused on strengthening and stabilizing our balance sheet while reinvesting earnings into mining operations, exploration, and the development of new ore sources, as well as the acquisition of machinery and equipment,” he said.

Mr. Sarmiento said the company’s expansion plans remain on track despite global uncertainties, adding that Apex continues to exercise prudent spending to protect and strengthen its cash flow position.

Shares in Apex Mining rose 40 centavos, or 2.7%, to close at P15.20 on Tuesday. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel