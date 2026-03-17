INTERNATIONAL Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is strengthening its domestic cargo gateway through structural upgrades at Manila North Harbor Port, Inc. (NorthPort).

In a media release on Monday, the listed port operator said it is advancing the structural reinforcement of NorthPort’s Pier 14 as part of a three-year terminal upgrade program.

ICTSI said it has completed structural work on the second and third 42.5-meter segments of the pier. Wharf strengthening efforts have also reached the final 52.5-meter segment.

NorthPort is currently undertaking additional structural works, ICTSI said, adding that the remaining phases of the terminal upgrade program are scheduled for completion by next year.

“The program is designed to ensure NorthPort remains capable of supporting long-term domestic trade growth while maintaining safe and reliable operations,” ICTSI said.

Current upgrades at the port include resurfacing the remaining deck areas and repairing above-deck damage to help prevent structural deterioration.

For 2025, the global port operator reported a 23% increase in attributable net income to $1.05 billion, driven by higher cargo volumes across its port operations.

ICTSI’s gross revenue rose 17.88% to $3.23 billion last year from $2.74 billion in the comparable period a year earlier.

Total expenses reached $1.55 billion, up 8.39% from $1.43 billion in 2024.

For 2026, ICTSI has allocated about $740 million for capital expenditures, mainly for the phase 3B expansion at Contecon Manzanillo S.A. in Mexico; expansions at Manila International Container Terminal, Mindanao Container Terminal, and South Luzon Container Terminal in the Philippines; upgrades at ICTSI Rio in Brazil; as well as equipment acquisitions, upgrades, and maintenance.

ICTSI is a global port operator with facilities in 20 countries across Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NorthPort serves as the country’s domestic gateway linking Metro Manila to key hubs with passenger, inter-island, and container handling facilities. It handles the majority of domestic cargo trade in Metro Manila, according to information on its website.

At the local bourse, ICTSI shares closed P10, or 1.46% higher, at P695 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose