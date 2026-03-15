THE Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) said it will hold the second InvestPH conference this month to connect foreign and local institutional investors with publicly listed companies (PLCs) and highlight investment opportunities in the Philippine market.

“After the successful inaugural run last year, we are bringing back InvestPH (on March 17-19) to reconnect foreign and local institutional investors and fund managers with our listed firms. This is also an opportunity for other capital market participants to get updates on recent developments from the government and stakeholders of select industries,” PSE President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon S. Monzon said in a statement over the weekend.

InvestPH will follow last year’s format, starting with a plenary session featuring presentations and panel discussions on the country’s economic outlook, monetary policy, business landscape, capital markets, and key sectors.

The conference will also include one-on-one meetings between institutional investors and 47 participating PLCs during the main InvestPH program.

The event is co-hosted by HSBC, with UBS Securities and the British Embassy in Manila serving as session sponsors, while Bloomberg is the knowledge partner.

Maynilad Water Services, Inc. is the Grand VIP Sponsor of InvestPH 2026.

VIP sponsors include Apex Mining Co., Inc., Ayala Corp., Manila Electric Co., OceanaGold (Philippines), Inc., Philippine National Bank, and RL Commercial REIT, Inc.

Elite sponsors are DigiPlus Interactive Corp., DoubleDragon Corp., and San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc.

Premier sponsors of the conference include Alliance Global Group, Inc., Bank of the Philippine Islands, Century Pacific Food, Inc., China Banking Corp., D.M. Wenceslao & Associates, Inc., East West Banking Corp., Globe Telecom, Inc., GT Capital Holdings, Inc., JG Summit Holdings, Inc., Megaworld Corp., Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc., and SM Prime Holdings, Inc.

Broker partners are DBS, First Metro Securities Brokerage Corp., Maybank Securities, and Regis Partners, Inc. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno