ROCKWELL LAND Corp. and Juan D. Nepomuceno (JDN) Realty held a topping-off ceremony for Power Plant Mall Angeles, marking the completion of the mall’s structural construction.

The mall, part of the Rockwell at Nepo Center development, is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2027.

“We are thrilled to bring the Power Plant Mall experience to Angeles,” Rockwell Land Vice-President for Retail Development Tin Coqueiro said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Our goal is to blend our signature curated retail mix with local flavors, ensuring a destination that resonates deeply with the Kapampangan community,” she added.

Power Plant Mall Angeles will have 32,000 square meters (sq.m.) of leasable area and will mark Rockwell’s first retail expansion outside Metro Manila.

The mall will offer international and local brands, daily essentials, and al fresco dining areas modeled after the company’s Makati flagship.

During the topping-off ceremony, prospective tenants, partners, consultants, and contractors viewed the completed structure of Power Plant Mall Angeles and previewed mock-ups of its store facades, finishes, and Makati-style layout.

Power Plant Mall Angeles broke ground on Oct. 12, 2023 as a key anchor of Rockwell and JDN Realty’s 4.6-hectare mixed-use development, Rockwell at Nepo Center, in central Angeles City, Pampanga.

The project launched its first residential building, The Manansala, in June 2021, followed by The BenCab in September 2022 and The Aurelio in October 2025.

The Manansala has been fully sold out and began unit turnovers in January 2026. The BenCab is 87% sold, with turnover scheduled for December 2026, while The Aurelio was launched recently.

Rockwell Land said the joint venture’s progress has encouraged plans to expand the development.

“Because of the positive response to our residential and retail offerings, we are expanding Rockwell at Nepo Center with an additional 9,000 square meters of land,” Rockwell Land President and Chief Executive Officer Nestor J. Padilla said.

“We are already planning on expanding the mall and adding other components that will make the development even more exciting,” he added.

At the local bourse on Wednesday, shares in Rockwell Land rose by 5.68% to close at P1.86 each. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno