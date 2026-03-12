SM OFFICES, the commercial property arm of SM Prime Holdings, Inc., has fully leased its Silangan Warehouse complex in Laguna as demand grows from e-commerce expansion, manufacturing activity, and changes in government land-lease rules.

The Silangan site has two warehouses with a combined gross leasable area of more than 130,000 square meters (sq.m.). Of this, about 86,000 sq.m. was recently leased under a multi-year agreement.

“The size and location of our warehouse facilities make them well-suited to logistics operators that require scale, accessibility and operational efficiency,” Vice-President and Head of SM Offices Alexis L. Ortiga said in a statement on Wednesday.

The warehouse complex is located less than five minutes from the Silangan Exit of the South Luzon Expressway and is under an hour from Makati, providing access to Metro Manila and growth areas in southern Luzon.

The facility is designed to handle high-volume logistics operations, with wide spaces for heavy vehicles and a cross-docking setup to support faster turnaround times.

Following the full lease of the Silangan complex, SM Offices listed ready-to-move-in warehouse sites in Pasig and Taguig and continues to offer build-to-suit developments nationwide.

The Pasig facility along C-5 Road spans four hectares and has more than 20,000 sq.m. of warehouse floor area, including mezzanine levels, multiple loading bays, and dedicated truck maneuvering areas.

The SM Prime business unit also offers build-to-suit industrial sites in Parañaque, Laguna, Cavite, Tarlac, Iloilo, and Davao. These sites are located near major expressways, ports, and airports and can support distribution, manufacturing support, and cold storage operations.

“Our facilities and locations can support uses ranging from dry and cold storage to data centers and distribution hubs. These are asset types that benefit from long-term planning and operating certainty,” Mr. Ortiga said.

At the local bourse on Wednesday, shares in SM Prime were unchanged at P19.60 each. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno