THE PARAÑAQUE Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) may accommodate up to 60 million passengers this year as it manages capacity and sustains traffic across existing routes, Megawide Construction Corp. said.

“Right now, we are at 180,000 a day. I think in a year we could reach close to 60 million, [around] 55 million to 60 million. I think we have reached a plateau already. So, unless something new happens, more or less, that is the level,” Megawide Chief Business Development Officer Jaime Raphael C. Feliciano told reporters on Wednesday.

He said the projected passenger volume will mainly depend on how the landport manages capacity within its existing route network.

“The new routes are common; it happens on a regular basis. We are trying to manage the capacity because long-haul passengers are assigned [at a zone that is cramped]. We are trying to manage that,” he said, adding that PITX is not actually getting new routes but is focusing on managing its current capacity.

The landport served 127 million passengers between 2019 and 2023.

PITX is the country’s first landport and is operated by Megawide’s MWM Terminals, Inc. under a 35-year build-transfer-operate contract.

In 2024, PITX added six routes, including destinations such as Tuguegarao City, San Carlos City, and Dagupan City in Pangasinan, as well as San Pedro and Southwoods in Laguna and Guimaras in Western Visayas, expanding its network to about 100 routes. — Ashley Erika O. Jose