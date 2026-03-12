PHINMA CORP. recorded an attributable net loss of P308.83 million for 2025 despite generating consolidated net income of P326.65 million.

The difference between the consolidated profit and the attributable loss came during a year of higher capital spending. Capital expenditures rose to P5 billion from P3.14 billion in the previous year, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

PHINMA reported consolidated revenues of P22.84 billion and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of P3.48 billion. In the fourth quarter alone, the company posted a consolidated net loss of P49.39 million on revenues of P6.54 billion.

The group’s financial results reflected varied performance across its core business units.

PHINMA Education remained the group’s main growth driver, posting P7.19 billion in revenues and consolidated net income of P1.61 billion. The segment’s results were supported by a record enrollment of 177,851 students across the Philippines and Indonesia for the 2025-2026 school year.

Other business segments faced headwinds during the period. The Construction Materials Group posted a net loss of P265.38 million on revenues of P13.33 billion as macroeconomic pressures and market uncertainty weighed on performance following the fallout from flood control corruption issues. The company said the group had no direct exposure to those projects.

PHINMA Properties recorded a net loss of P646.56 million amid a broad slowdown in the Metro Manila real estate market. Meanwhile, the hospitality segment reported a net loss of P17.94 million as expansion-related costs and weaker tourist arrivals offset growth in corporate and convention bookings.

Management described 2025 as a period of building capacity for future growth. The group refinanced portions of its borrowings by converting certain short-term obligations into longer-term debt to strengthen its liquidity profile.

PHINMA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ramon R. del Rosario, Jr. said: “While 2025 presented a challenging operating environment, the group continued to invest in initiatives that strengthen our long-term growth platform. The expansion of PHINMA Education, the regional development of PHINMA Properties, strategic partnerships in Construction Materials, and new Hospitality and Community Housing projects are building additional operating capacity across our businesses. These investments position PHINMA to participate more fully in the country’s long-term growth while continuing our mission of serving underserved families and communities.”

To address market volatility, Philcement brought in Sumitomo Osaka Cement as a 15% minority shareholder. Meanwhile, the property division shifted its focus toward regional township developments such as Saludad in Bacolod and community housing projects for minimum wage workers in Davao.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, PHINMA Corp. had total assets of P59.39 billion and cash equivalents of P3.19 billion.

PHINMA shares rose by 1.4% to P14.50 apiece on Wednesday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno