HOTEL101 GLOBAL Holdings Corp., the Nasdaq-listed hospitality arm of DoubleDragon Corp., has launched Hotel101-Madrid, marking its first project in Europe and the first Filipino homegrown hotel brand to operate overseas.

The 680-room Hotel101-Madrid, located in Madrid’s Valdebebas district, has started accepting bookings, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This landmark opening represents a historic milestone for the company and will make history today as the first-ever Filipino homegrown hotel brand to operate overseas,” the company said.

Hotel101-Madrid offers its signature “HappyRoom” units with kitchenettes and four-star amenities, including swimming pools, function rooms, a business center, a full-size gym, the HBNB Kitchen restaurant by Valencia’s Grupo La Sucursal, a convenience store, a laundry room, more than 200 parking spaces, and a 24/7 reception.

The company said guests will receive the same Hotel101 experience offered at its properties in other markets.

Hotel101-Madrid is among the five largest hotels in Spain based on room count.

The property is located minutes from Madrid-Barajas Airport, across from a train station, and near IFEMA, Spain’s largest convention center, with links to the city center and business districts.

It is also located near Ciudad Real Madrid, the training complex of Real Madrid, and the planned Formula 1 Madrid Grand Prix circuit, which the company said may attract sports and event visitors. The hotel targets both business and leisure travelers seeking modern and affordable accommodations in Madrid.

Hotel101 currently operates nine properties in the Philippines and is developing projects in Hokkaido, Japan, and Los Angeles in the United States.

In November last year, the company signed a joint venture agreement to develop a 429-room condotel on a 1.4-hectare site in San Donato Milanese, marking its second planned project in Europe as it expands overseas.

Hotel101 Global had a market capitalization of about $1.9 billion, or roughly P113 billion, as of March 9, 2026.

The company operates an asset-light prop-tech hospitality platform that uses a standardized global condotel business model.

DoubleDragon shares went up by 0.11% to close at P9.30 each on Tuesday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno